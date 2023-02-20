The Joe Biden plaque was opened on the Walk of the Brave in Kyiv during president’s visit to Ukraine on February 20.

The Walk of the Brave features leaders and countries who have supported Ukriane during the full-scale Russian invasion. The president of Poland Andrzei Duda was the first to be honored on August 24, 2022.

‘Today we unveiled a plaque dedicated to the President of the United States on the Walk of the Brave in Kyiv’, president Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

‘The first call on the night of February 24 last year, our negotiations, the constant and unwavering strong attention to our struggle and defense of Ukrainian democracy, as well as Mr. President Biden’s personal contribution to strengthening the position of freedom in the world – this is something that will always be remembered in history.’