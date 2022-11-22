The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko took part at Halifax International Security Forum, European Solidarity press service informs.

Petro Poroshenko noted that Ukraine’s membership in NATO, the supply of weapons and tough sanctions against Russia are necessary conditions for the victory over the invaders and the security of the whole world.

‘Today we are talking not just about the supply of weapons. I spoke about this a year ago, and it could stop the aggression. We are talking not just about sanctions and embargoes. I said this a year ago, that could definitely stop Putin. Today, a third condition has been added to this – our membership in NATO’, Poroshenko stated.

The former president said that Ukraine should follow the way of Finland and Sweden.

‘The world cannot provide any other guarantees. We went through it with the Budapest memorandum, with the big agreement with Russia, and with other agreements. The only reliable tool is Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty’, Poroshenko stressed.