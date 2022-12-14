High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell congratulated Ukraine on the Sakharov Praize awarded to the brave people of Ukraine.

‘We welcome today’s awarding of the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought of the European Parliament to the brave people of Ukraine in the ceremony in Strasbourg. Ukrainian people are courageously defending their freedom and their right to exist as Ukrainians in their own, sovereign country’ Borell stated.

He stressed that the Ukrainians are shielding and fighting for the very shared universal values on which Europe was built. With their heroic and brave resistance against the Russian war of aggression, Ukrainians are paying the ultimate price for freedom.

‘The European Union firmly stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to provide strong economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes’, Borell added.

Josep Borell ended his address with the words ‘Glory to Ukraine!’

The news on awarding ‘the brave people of Ukraine’ with Sakharov Prize came yesterday.