During the night, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson region administration, in a few hours the water level will rise to a critical level. The police and emergency teams are evacuating residents of nearby towns and villages on the right bank of the Dnipro controlled by Ukraine.

At the same time, the governor addressed the residents of the left bank occupied by Russian troops to evacuate from the dangerous areas.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov informed that president Zelensky announced an emergency meeting of the council.