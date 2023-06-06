Ukrhydroenergo hydro power company said in a statement that the Kakhovka power plant is fully destroyed after the explosion.

Russian troops blew up the engine room inside the Kakhovka HPP. As a result, the HPP is completely ruined and cannot be restored.

As of 9:00 am June 6, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing; the evacuation of the population from potential flooding areas has begun.

‘An uncontrolled decrease in the reservoir level is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the ZNPP to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP. Now the plant cooling pond is full. The Ukrainian staff of ZNPP monitors all indicators’, the statement says.

As reported earlier, during the night, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.