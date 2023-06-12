As stated by Ukraine’s environmental ministry, the Kakhovka reservoir has lost 4.395 cubic km of water, which is 72% of the total volume.

Yesterday, the water went away from the observation point in Nikopol. Specialists can no longer measure water levels, so they are currently looking for possible ways to determine the level and volume of water in the Kakhovka Reservoir.

In Kherson, the water level has dropped by 2 meters and is now 3.6 meters. Currently, there is the trend of lowering the level by 1-5 cm per hour.

The experts of the State Environmental Inspection carry out constant monitoring of water and air quality.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.