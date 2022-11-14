Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra took part at MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony as special guests.

The band became internationally known after winning Eurovision 2022 song contest.

‘From winning Eurovision to hopping onto the 2022 MTVEMA stage and red carpet – it’s Kalush Orchestrs’, the organizers wrote on Twitter.

From winning #Eurovision to hopping onto the 2022 #MTVEMA stage & red carpet – it's Kalush Orchestra 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3lTXi1GRAa — MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2022

The leader of the band, Oleh Psiuk, said that it was their first time at a show of this scale, and therefore they wanted to represent Ukrainian music and culture as best as possible.

He added that during Russian invasion ‘we are soldiers who represent the culture of Ukraine’.