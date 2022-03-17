Russian shelling continues to destroy residential areas and city infrastructure in Kharkiv but its residents show defiance and are ready to defend it from aggressors, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

‘People have a chance to leave by cars and trains though many say they do not want to leave the city they were born in, grew and worked. I bow before Kharkiv people for their position. Now we are one big family where each one supports others.

On March 17, Russian air strike left Barabashovo market on fire. Videos that emerged soon after show smoke plume rising from the blaze as local fire teams were trying to contain the sprawling flames.