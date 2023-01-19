During the past day, Russian troops attacked the border areas of Kharkiv region. The invaders hit civilian infrastructure, in particular, a geriatric boarding house and kindergarten in Vovchansk.

As reported by local governor Oleh Synehubov, Russia continues constant artillery strikes targeting civil infrastructure in Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

On January 18, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Vovchansk, Krasne, Kamianka, Chuhunivka, Tabaivka and other towns and villages of the region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In Kupiansk, because of shelling, a residential building and a private enterprise were damaged. The enemy also damaged private houses in Dvorichna.

Two apartment buildings were damaged by the Russian strikes in Vovchansk. No casualties have been reported.