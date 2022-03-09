Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov states that Ukrainian army fully controls the city and Russian troops are currently not performing any ground offensive actions, but continue missile and bomb strikes on residential areas.

Yesterday, Russian invaders also shelled the outskirts of Kharkiv.

In addition, the governor reported an attempt of a jet strike at Izium, but Ukrainian air defense made them retreat.

Ukrainian armed forces continue fighting with invading troops in other parts of Kharkiv region.