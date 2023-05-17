Russian troops are intensifying artillery and air strikes in Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov stated on Telegram that in the past day, the enemy launched more than 140 fire attacks with the use of aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The governor stressed that the invaders purposefully target civilian objects violating the norms of the international humanitarian law.

During the day, Russians shelled 24 towns and villages in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts.

One civilian is reported killed after the strikes. The attacks caused damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure.