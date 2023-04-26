The enemy continues constant artillery strikes targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram that in the past day, Russians hit 17 towns and villages in the region.

Russian troops targeted Kupiansk, Udy, Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and other settlements.

Two civilians were killed and 10 wounded during the missile attack on Kupiansk downtown.

Within the ongoing de-mining, sappers destroyed 138 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat in autumn.