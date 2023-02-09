In the past day, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region, killing two and wounding five local residents.

‘In the last 24 hours, the enemy massively shelled the border towns in Chuhuyiv, Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts of the region’, said governor Oleh Synehubov in a Telegram statement.

According to the governor, at least 23 towns and villages were under enemy fire. Russians also used combat aircraft in the area of Kotliarivka and Tabaivka.

After the massive shelling in Chuhuiv district, 5 civilians, including a child, were wounded and then taken hospital. In Vovchansk, Russian strikes damaged several apartment buildings and caused fires. In the village of Dvorichna, two people were killed by Russian strikes.

The governor also mentioned the ongoing de-mining of the areas liberated in autumn. During the day, the emergency officers destroyed 25 explosive devices.