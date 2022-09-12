The State Bureau of Investigation arrested the former SBU chief in Kharkiv region Roman Dudin.

He is suspected of high treason and leaving his place of service under the conditions of the martial law.

According to the investigation, the SBU employee headed the regional department until May 2022. After the large-scale Russian invasion, he deliberately prevented the regional authorities from organizing defense.

Roman Dudin acted in the interests of the Russian occupiers and it was established that he left his place of service during the hostilities.

The former official faces up to 15 years in prison.