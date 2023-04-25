In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery attacks hitting borderline areas of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported fire attacks in 18 towns and village of the region.

A 60-year-old civilian woman was killed in the town of Dvorichna, Kupiansk districts.

The town of Vovchansk suffered a mortar strike. Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties.

The governor also reminded about the danger of landmines left by Russian occupiers during their retreat. During the past day, sappers destroyed 87 explosive devices in the areas liberated in autumn.