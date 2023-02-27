Over the past day, Russian military continued artillery shelling of the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

The enemy hit Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts with heavy artillery and mortars, governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

According to him, one of the shells hit a private house in Vovchansk, wounding a 73-year-old local resident and causing fire.

The strikes also damaged residential buildings in the village of Kurylivka near Kupiansk.

The governor reminded of the danger of landmines left by Russian invaders after their retreat from the region. During the last day, explosive technicians destroyed 84 dangerous objects in the region.