In the past day, Russian troops continued fire attacks targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported air and artillery strikes in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

The enemy used combat helicopters, heavy artillery and mortars to hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Fortunately, the strikes did not cause casualties.

The governor also reminded about the danger of landmines left by Russians during the retreat in autumn. During the day, emergency technicians destroyed 91 explosive devices.