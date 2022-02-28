After the Russian attack on Kharkiv residential areas, Ukrainian authorities report at least 11 civilian casualties.

Earlier in the day Russian invading troops stroke residential areas of Kharkiiv with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov has reported 11 civilian casualties confirmed so far and dozens of wounded.

He says it is a war crime committed by Russian troops against civilian population. He also calls it the ‘genocide of the people of Ukraine’.

Synehubov stresses that the aggressor is shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv with no military units or critical infrastructure.

He added that shelling still continues and the authorities cannot fully assess the scale of the attack yet.