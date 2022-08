On August 11, Kharkiv was hit with Russian shelling again, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov, adding ‘there were four hits, coming one after another’.

According to first reports, one of the strikes targeted the premises of an apartment building in Kyiv district of the city.

‘I repeat – it is an apartment buidling’, added the mayor bitterly.

There was no immediate information about the victims and the scale of possible destruction.