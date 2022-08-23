Kharkiv was rocked by blasts on early Tuesday after Russian troops targeted its Kyivski district with shells.

In his statement on Telegram, city mayor Ihor Terekhov was laconic:

‘The morning of City Day started with a bombardment of Kyivski district. A house was hit, no victims’.

The shelling that comes when Kharkiv marks as City Day also caused a fire in a four-story apartment building in Novobarivsky district.

In his comments for Suspilne, emergency service spokesperson, Yevhen Vasylenko, said the site caught fire at 4.40 am with flames spreading over 4,000 sq.m.

The firefighters are still putting out the fire. There is no word about casualties while the cause of the accident is still being investigated.