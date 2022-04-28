Russian troops hit one of Kharkiv districts, killing one and wounding two persons.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov informed on Telegram that the strike targeted civil infrastructure, adding the invaders constantly hit residential areas, streets and even cemeteries.

‘According to the report, the people who were rescued from under the rubble have minor injuries, so there is no need for hospitalization’, the governor stated.

Russian troops also hit the object in the outskirts of Kharkiv, wounding four civilians.