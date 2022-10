On Friday morning, Russian troops continued missile attacks targeting Kharkiv residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported damage to the administrative premises of an industrial enterprise.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov added that at least five people were wounded. He also said that the emergency services are working on the site.

Later, the mayor reported the second strike targeting the same city district. No casualties or damage have been reported.