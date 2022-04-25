Kherson mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev has reported on Facebook that on April 25, armed Russian soldiers occupied the building of the city council and put the Russian flag on it. Employees were ordered to leave the building.

The mayor says that when he left the council premises at 8:45 pm there was still the Ukrainian flag there.

As reported by Suspilne TV with the reference to an employee of the city council, Russian military entered the premises, ordered all employees to leave and removed the Ukrainian flag from the building. The Russian military also confiscated the keys to the building.

Despite the fact that the territory of Kherson region was occupied in the first days of the invasion, the city authorities still worked within the laws of Ukraine and were subordinated to the central government.

It is alleged that now Russia is going to introduce own occupying authorities.