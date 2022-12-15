On December 15, Russian troops again hit with artillery the center of Kherson.

The enemy tried to targeted the region administration building, which was hit yesterday.

Top president’s official Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported two locals killed by the strike.

Region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram that Russian invaders constantly attack with heavy artillery the city’s critical infrastructure, which caused electricity disruption.

The governor stated that during the past day, Russians launched 86 strikes, killing 3 and wounding 13 local civilians.