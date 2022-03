Kherson mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev reports the city needs a ‘green corridor’ to evacuate the wounded and bring in medicines and food.

The mayor appeals to the media, both Ukrainian and international, for help to get a ‘green corridor’ and save the city from coming humanitarian disaster.

Zelensky office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych stated in a briefing that street fights with Russian invaders are underway in Kherson.