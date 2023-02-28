Russia continues brutal artillery attacks targeting the city of Kherson and surrounding areas.

Over the past day, Russian troops launched 119 artillery attacks hitting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

As reported by the local authorities, three people were wounded during the strikes.

18 out of 119 strikes targeted the city of Kherson.

Russian attacks damaged apartment buildings, a school and other objects. The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, mortars and UAVs.