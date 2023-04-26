In the past day, Russian invaders launched 75 fire attacks targeting Kherson areas liberated in November.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin stated on Telegram that Russians launched 389 shells using heavy artillery. The enemy also used aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles to hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The city of Kherson suffered 11 fire attacks during the day. The strikes caused damage to apartment buildings and economic facilities.

One civilian is reported wounded after the strikes. 118 people were evacuated from the most dangerous areas.