Ukraine’s culture ministry reports that the occupying troops in Kherson region kidnapped region councilor and theater director Oleksandr Knyha.

Oleksandr Knyha, who is a well-known producer and head of the regional Drama Theater, was detained and driven in the unknown direction early in the morning Wednesday.

It should be noted this is not the first case of kidnapping Ukrainians in the occupied territories.

The ministry of culture has addressed the world theater community to put pressure on occupiers to set Knyha free.