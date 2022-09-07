Since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, 613 Ukrainian citizens have been abducted by the Russian forces in Kherson region, – informs Anastasia Vesilovska, from the information policy department of Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the official, up to now they have registered 346 cases of people being released with 248 civilians still imprisoned. ‘Among those who continue to be captives are city mayors, heads of villages and their deputies. council secretaries, deputies of regional and city councils, law enforcement officers, clergymen and other civilians’, – says Vesilovska.

She also adds that numbers are not final as they are being clarified by the police. Relatives or acquaintances of missing people can provide the information about them by phone or email.