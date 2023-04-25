Kherson region received 230 tons of energy equipment from international partners for restoration work.

Ukraine’s energy ministry handed over another batch of equipment for carrying out restoration work in the region.

The equipment includes two power transformers, which arrived from Lithuania, as well as equipment necessary for the repair of power lines with a total weight of 6.5 tons, provided by partners from Germany.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko noted that the energy workers of Kherson Region continue to work in conditions of extreme risks, in the territories mined by the Russian invaders, showing heroism every day.

The equipment provided by international partners helps them restore energy facilities damaged by the actions of the Russian invaders and increase the reliability of electricity supply to the residents of the frontline region.