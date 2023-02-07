Russian invaders continue constant artillery strikes targeting recently liberated Kherson areas.

Local authorities stated that over the past day, the enemy launched 31 artillery attacks that hit the city of Kherson and other towns and villages in the region.

Two local civilians were wounded as Russians targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure with heavy artillery, rocket launchers, tanks and mortars.

The city of Kherson was shelled seven times during the day. The strikes caused damage to apartment buildings and other civilian objects.