On February 8, Russian invaders launched 39 artillery attacks targeting recently liberated Kherson areas.

As reported by region authorities, the strikes killed three local civilians and wounded four, including a 15-year-old boy.

The enemy used heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars to target civilian infrastructure.

The city of Kherson came under fire six times during the day. The strikes damaged apartment buildings, a children rehabilitation center and other civilian objects.