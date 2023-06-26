In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Kherson region.

According to the local authorities, the enemy hit the town of Antonivka wounding one local civilian.

Two civilian residents, including a pregnant woman, were wounded after the strike on the village of Burhunka near Beryslav.

Russians also hit with air strikes the villages of Kozatske and Vesele. Fortunately, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin stated that in the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched 95 fire attacks on the region with the use of aircraft, UAVs, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars. One civilian was killed and seven wounded.