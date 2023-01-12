On January 11, Russian invaders launched 90 artillery attacks targeting recently liberated Kherson areas.

According to region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, on Wednesday, Russian troops opened fire on peaceful towns in Kherson region using multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, mortars and artillery. In total, the occupiers shelled the region 90 times.

The residential areas of the city of Kherson were shelled 27 times. Russian strikes targeted a maternity ward, private and apartment houses.

‘Yesterday, 1 person died due to Russian shelling, 5 people were wounded’, the governor stated.