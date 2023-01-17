Russian troops continue constant artillery strikes in recently liberated Kherson region.

Region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that on January 16, one person died in Kherson region after Russian shelling. The invaders launched 102 artillery attacks targeting the civilian infrastructure.

According to local authorities, the enemy carried out attacks with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, tanks and UAVs.

Within the past day, the city of Kherson suffered 36 attacks. The enemy hit a boarding school, a hospital and residential buildings.

Russian strikes killed one and wounded two local residents.