In Khmelnytskyi, the members of the city council decided to terminate the right of the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate to use land plots. Recently, a Ukrainian military was beaten by the church representatives in the central cathedral.

As reported by ‘Suspilne Khmelnytskyi’, the decision was unanimous and all 38 city council members voted for it.

The permanent commission on urban planning, land relations and environmental protection will monitor the implementation of the decision.

Earlier, Petro Poroshenko called on local councils across the country to terminate lease agreements with the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate and urged the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a draft law banning the pro-Russian church.