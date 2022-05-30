In his video address, Ukraine’s president broke the news of a French journalist death and offered condolences to his family.

Zelensky said: ‘He worked for the French TV channel BMF TV. Over a month ago I gave the interview to this TV channel. It was my first interview for media workers of France during the full-scale war’.

Journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was in Ukraine reporting on Russia’s invasion, was killed on the road to Lyssychansk in the Severodonetsk area when the armored bus he was traveling in was hit by shrapnel.

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff is the 32nd journalist killed in the line of work after Russia launched its onslaught in Ukraine.

His killing was decried by French authorities who demanded an immediate investigation into it.