On October 12, a silent rally gathered at the Verkhovna Rada to show foreign diplomats that Ihor kolomoyskyi controls Ukraine.

In this way, ‘Demokratychna Sokyra’ party activists decided to meet European high-rank officials who arrived in Kyiv for the Ukraine-EU summit.

‘We accompanied foreign guests from the airport to the Mariinsky Palace, where they were to meet with president Volodymyr Zelensky’, ‘Demsokyra’ representatives explained.

Protesters held placards with the words ‘Kolomoyskyi Land’ implying that the oligarch controls everything in Ukraine.