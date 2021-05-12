‘Komentari’ becomes the first media organization in Ukraine that joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative advancing sustainable and socially responsible policies.

‘Komentari’, which is part of ‘Masavi Group’ publishing business, breaks a new ground joining the UN initiative for sustainable development becoming the first Ukrainian media organization.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate social responsibility 10- principle initiative that aims to support human rights, labor policies, anti-corruption and environmental issues.

On becoming part of the global initiative of sustainable business, ‘Komentari’ has annouced its ambitious plans that will include:

a new portal section covering corporate social responsibility issues

establishment of ‘Eco-brand’ awards that will feature such nominations as ‘Eco-office’, ‘Eco-tourism’, ‘Eco-event’, ‘Eco-food’, and ‘Eco-style’.

media support of Ukrainian businesses following the principles of sustainable development

roundtables for promotion of the UN initiative

In line with the UN Global Compact goals, the team of “Komentari’ pledges its help to:

achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

reduce inequality within the country

ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development

t a ke urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts

ke urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

Becoming part of the UN Global Compact initiative, ‘Komentari’ establishes itself as a socially responsible Ukrainian media business that supports and respects human rights, follows the main principles of International Labour Organizations, and goes by the environmental law.

In 2015, the UN General Assembly set up Global Goals to be achieved by 2030 adressing the issues of poverty, inequality, injustice and environment. The 17 goals of sustainable development reflect the global perspectives of our future, and businesses worldwide can play a key role in the UN global initiatives.