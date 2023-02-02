On Wednesday evening, Russian troops hit the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a missile strike.

The missile directly targeted an apartment building killing 3 and wounding 21 local residents.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the rescue teams are still working on the site looking for victims under the rubble.

The attack destroyed four stores of the building and caused fire, which has already been extinguished.

The police launched investigation into a Russian war crime case.