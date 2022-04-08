Distressing reports of rape and killings are emerging in Kherson region after the withdrawal of Russian troops, and they make your ‘blood run cold’, said Kryviy Rig military administration head Oleksandr Vilkul in a video address on Friday.

He said that at least two women, a 16-year-old and 78-year-old, were raped in a village of Kherson region after it fell into the hands of Russian forces.

In an other attack on civilians, Russian Grad missile rockets targeted an evacuation boat going to Kherson on April 7.

‘At about 10 am at the banks of Kakhovka Reservour shelling hit a boat going from Pervomayevka to evacuate people from temporally occupied territory of Kherson region.’

The shelling killed three people, including a 14-year-old child while 7 more boat passengers were taken to hospital and another 2 are feared to be missing.

‘It is a war crime. It is [for] the court in the Hague’, said Vilkul, adding the Russian troops had known the boat was carrying civilians.