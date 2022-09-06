At 8.12 this morning the Russians shelled Kryvyi Rih, – says Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city military administration.

No sooner had his post appeared about the quiet night with no shelling of the city than he had to inform about another strike.

The scale of the destruction and information about the victims are being clarified.

According to Vilkul, Nikopol region was also shelled with ‘Grady’. Two residential blocks appear to have been struck by Russian missiles causing significant damage. Two civilians were injured and hospitalized.

Bombs also damaged a kindergarten, a school, a lyceum, 20 blocks of flats and 11 houses, pipelines and power lines, with one residential building completely destroyed. The city is partially with no electricity, as repairs are underway.

‘Marhanets hromada was also hit. No casualties,’ – adds Vilkul.