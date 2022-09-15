On Wednesday, Russian troops hit with cruising missiles a dam in Kryvyi Rih, causing a flood in one of the city districts.

City governor Oleksandr Vilkul reported Thursday morning that the emergency services have almost fully restored the hydro technical infrastructure and decreased the water flow.

In a video address, he stated that at night, specialists were engaged in liquidation of the consequences of a major accident that occurred because of the cruise missile strikes.

Vilkul said that as of this morning, the repair works are still ongoing, but the flow of water has significantly decreased and the water level began to fall.

112 private houses were flooded in Ingulets district. According to the governor, the evacuation of local residents was carried out here at night.

The governor also reported water supply disruption in one of the city districts.