An oil depot in Kryvyi Rih was struck by the Russian missiles this morning, causing significant damage. The fire has been localized, – informs Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration.

In the morning he informed about the strike – just 20 minutes after posting about the quiet night with no shelling of the city.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, said: ‘We have a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Severe fire at the oil depot’.

At 3.00 Vilkul informed that nobody was injured in the shelling.