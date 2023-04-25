On Tuesday morning, Russian invaders launched a missile attack targeting the center of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

With the ongoing search and rescue operation, the number of casualties increased as emergency workers found two killed people under the rubble.

Rescue workers discovered the body of a second woman while clearing the rubble of the museum building, which was hit by a Russian S-300 missile, governor Oleh Synehubov informed.

‘I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims of this Russian terrorist attack. I once again call on all Kharkiv residents and residents of the region not to ignore the alarm signals’, he wrote.

The governor stressed that there are no military facilities near the museum building, which was hit by an enemy S-300 missile. It means that the enemy deliberately hits civilian infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population.