With most of this year's celebrations moved to Kharkiv and Odesa , Kyiv hosted a low-key event featuring award-ceremony and military music acts.

On Monday, Kyiv joined other big cities in Ukraine to mark 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The ceremony held at Mykhailivska Square included display of the military hardware and performances of military bands.

Ukrainian military members and army veterans were presented awards at the stage draped in camouflage.

The event drew a relatively small crowd due to cold and snowy weather.