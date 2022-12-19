On December 19, on St. Nicholas Day, the lights were lit on the country’s main Christmas tree. It has been traditionally installed on Sofia Square.

This year, the Christmas tree does not have such a magnificent outfit compared to previous years, but it reminds of the strength of the Ukrainian people.

The Christmas tree was installed and decorated at the expense of sponsors and philanthropists, and the generator was also provided by sponsors. The city did not spend the money. Charging points for gadgets will be set up next to the generators. A special tent will be put for this.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko noted that this year there were many discussions about whether to put up a Christmas tree, considering that Ukraine lives in the conditions of martial law, constant Russian strikes and power outages.

The mayor believes it was the right decision. After all, children should have a holiday, despite all the efforts of Russian barbarians to deprive Ukrainians of the joy of Christmas and New Year.