In September, Kyiv city administration allocated 23 million hryvnias for the LoRaWAN wireless network for data transmission, the main purpose of which is to introduce a modern air data collection network in Kyiv to promptly inform the capital’s residents using ‘Kyiv Digital’ app.

In August 2022, Kyiv authorities announced the next stage of the implementation of the LoRaWan wireless network with an expected cost of over 23 million hryvnias, Prozorro website informs.

In total, more than 93 million hryvnias from the city budget were spent on the implementation of this network.

The winner of the bidding procedure is ‘SOFTNET GROUP’ LLC. The company takes an active part in bidding, out of 65 it became the winner of 34.

‘SOFTNET GROUP’ won a similar bidding for 34,296,238 hryvnias in April 2020, and in August 2021 – for the amount of 59,900,000 hryvnias.