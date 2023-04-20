On April 20, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

‘Today, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of the aggressor country – Russia’, city mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor also told that the city council addressed the government regarding ‘the return of the property of the ‘diplomatic institution’ of Russian barbarians to the property of the Ukrainian state’.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties stipulates that a fundamental change in circumstances may be the basis for terminating agreements.