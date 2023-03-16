An event to commemorate the anniversary of the bombing of drama theater in Mariupol was held in Kyiv on March 16.

A year ago, on March 16, Russian military purposefully dropped a FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bomb on the Mariupol theater. At that time, up to 1,200 civilians were hiding in the building. According to preliminary estimates, 300 people died on the spot.

The occupiers, trying to hide the war crime, demolished the theater under the pretext of the so-called reconstruction.

The commemorative event was organized on the square in front of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet of Ukraine named after Taras Shevchenko.

The participants of the action installed candles, creating the inscription ‘CHILDREN’ to honor the memory of the dead.

The word ‘CHILDREN’ written in large white Russian letters warned about it.